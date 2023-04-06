Karnataka Polls: Cong 2nd List of 42 Candidates Out; Suspense Over Sidda's Kolar Aspiration Continues

The Congress on Thursday released second list of 42 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections. The suspense over former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s second seat still continues.
Siddaramaiah has already got a ticket from Varuna constituency, however, on several occasions he has expressed his aspirations to fight from Kolar. Reports suggested that Siddaramaiah’s candidacy from Kolar was not discussed in the CEC meeting held recently.
Varthur Prakash, a potential BJP candidate from Kolar, said that if Siddaramaiah contests in both constituencies, he will lose both.
The Congress had recently announced the names of 124 candidates, scheduled to be held in May 10. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will contest from the Kanakapura constituency.
Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, will contest from Chitapur. MB Patil and Dinesh Gundurao have been given tickets from Babaleswar and Gandhinagar constituencies, respectively. The party has dropped sitting MLA Venkataramanappa and has given a ticket to a new candidate.
Details of candidates for 42 constituencies are as follows:
Nippani: Kakasaheb Patil
Gokak: Mahantesh Kadadi
Kittur: Babasaheb D Patil
Savadatti: Vishwas Vasant Vaidya
Mudhola: RB Thimmapura
Bilgi: JT Patil
Almonds: Bhimasena Chimmanakatti
Bagalkote: Hullappa Meti
Bijapur City: Abdul Hameed
Nagathana: Vithal Katakdond
Afazalpur: MY Patil
Yadagiri: Channareddy Patil
Gurmithakal: Baburao Chinchansur
Gulbarga South: Allam Prabhu Patil
Basavakalyan: Vijay Dharam Singh
Gangavati: Iqbal Ansari
Naragunda: BR Yaugal
Dharwad: Vinay Kulkarni
Kalaghatagi: Santosh Lad
Shirasi: Bhimanna Nayak
Yallapur: VS Patil
Molakalmuru: NY Gopalakrishna
Chitradurga: KC Virendra
Holalkere: Anjaneya H
Channagiri: Basavaraj Sivaganga
Tirthahalli : Kimmane Ratnakar
Udupi: Prasadaraj Kanchan
