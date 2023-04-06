Karnataka Polls: Cong 2nd List of 42 Candidates Out; Suspense Over Sidda's Kolar Aspiration Continues

The Congress on Thursday released second list of 42 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections. The suspense over former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s second seat still continues.

Siddaramaiah has already got a ticket from Varuna constituency, however, on several occasions he has expressed his aspirations to fight from Kolar. Reports suggested that Siddaramaiah’s candidacy from Kolar was not discussed in the CEC meeting held recently.

Varthur Prakash, a potential BJP candidate from Kolar, said that if Siddaramaiah contests in both constituencies, he will lose both.

The Congress had recently announced the names of 124 candidates, scheduled to be held in May 10. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will contest from the Kanakapura constituency.

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, will contest from Chitapur. MB Patil and Dinesh Gundurao have been given tickets from Babaleswar and Gandhinagar constituencies, respectively. The party has dropped sitting MLA Venkataramanappa and has given a ticket to a new candidate.

Details of candidates for 42 constituencies are as follows:

Nippani: Kakasaheb Patil

Gokak: Mahantesh Kadadi

Kittur: Babasaheb D Patil

Savadatti: Vishwas Vasant Vaidya

Mudhola: RB Thimmapura

Bilgi: JT Patil

Almonds: Bhimasena Chimmanakatti

Bagalkote: Hullappa Meti

Bijapur City: Abdul Hameed

Nagathana: Vithal Katakdond

Afazalpur: MY Patil

Yadagiri: Channareddy Patil

Gurmithakal: Baburao Chinchansur

Gulbarga South: Allam Prabhu Patil

Basavakalyan: Vijay Dharam Singh

Gangavati: Iqbal Ansari

Naragunda: BR Yaugal

Dharwad: Vinay Kulkarni

Kalaghatagi: Santosh Lad

Shirasi: Bhimanna Nayak

Yallapur: VS Patil

Molakalmuru: NY Gopalakrishna

Chitradurga: KC Virendra

Holalkere: Anjaneya H

Channagiri: Basavaraj Sivaganga

Tirthahalli : Kimmane Ratnakar

Udupi: Prasadaraj Kanchan

