Karnataka Elections 2023: Denied Ticket, BJP MLA Gulihatty D Shekhar Quits Party

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and JD(S) have started conducting campaigns, their every move targeted toward the voters to win their hearts. Some political members have also requested tickets to run for the office. Others have asked that the tickets be given to their children.

As per a report by Deccan Herald, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced his displeasure with the Assembly elections ticket allocation to the children of MLAs and MPs. This earlier resulted in the delay of BJP’s initial list for one or two days. Unhappy over not receiving a ticket for contesting from the Hosadurga constituency in Chitradurga district, BJP MLA Gulihatty D Shekhar resigned from his post on Thursday, April 13.

Advertisement

On Thursday evening, Gulihatty handed his resignation letter to Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri - Legislative Assembly Speaker at Vishweshwar’s residence in Sirsi on Thursday night. Reports claim that Gulihatty plans on joining the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP), but there has been no official announcement so far.

After offering puja at Sirsi’s Marikamba Devi, Gulihatty met Vishweshwar and submitted his resignation, wishing to be relieved of the duties as the primary working member associated with the BJP. According to reports, he has asserted that the decision of quitting the BJP was completely voluntary. He did not blame the BJP leaders for the denial of the ticket.

In interaction with the reporters, he revealed that tickets should only be given to the ST/SC community, belonging to the Molakalmuru and Challakere constituencies. He added that there was only one seat reserved for the SC community in Hosdurga, emphasising that only those SC candidates in the Holalkere constituency should be given the ticket.

“I feel that even I am wrong in asking for a ticket from the general category constituency (Hosadurga). As my supporters are demanding me to contest elections… I have to continue in politics because I still have the heart to serve," concluded Gulihatty. He has confirmed that he will inform the name of the party he will be joining on April 14.

Read all the Latest News here