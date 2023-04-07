'Any Person Who Has Political Affiliation...': JDS Demands Ban on BJP Campaigner Kichcha Sudeep's Movies

Janata Dal (S) on Friday wrote to the Election Commission seeking a ban on movies, shows and commercials of Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep ahead of Karnataka elections, claiming it may influence voters.

This came after Sudeep announced that he would campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state.

JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed any person who has a political affiliation, cannot be seen on a public platform as per the law.

“Mr Sudeep does a press conference along with Karnataka CM and an invitation to all media sent on letterhead of BJP. He really says that he is going to do whatever honourable CM says, he adheres to a political party, so he is a politician," Ahmed told ANI.

“According to rule of law of the land, any person who has a political affiliation, cannot be seen on a public platform. That’s the reason, we have requested EC to look into the matter of Sudeep’s movies, OTT platforms, advertisements…."

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

Clearing the air over speculations of his entry into politics, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday said he will not be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but will campaign for the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The actor extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who he referred to as his “mama" (uncle).

“I call the CM ‘Mama’ (uncle’ as I have seen him since my childhood. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him Mama (uncle). I didn’t have a godfather when I entered the film industry. I want to extend my support to him (CM)," he said at a press conference with Bommai.

