Karnataka Elections 2023: Know The Congress Leaders Who Are Now BJP Men

It is common for political leaders to defect to an opposing party ahead of elections and the political climate in the state of Karnataka is no different. The ruling BJP party has delivered a big setback to the Congress as several members of the grand old party have defected to the saffron party after losing out in the race for tickets. Congress ticket aspirants from the constituencies of Kudligi, Ramdurg and Gurmitkal have joined BJP in the presence of party leaders at BJP state headquarters in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

Lokesh Nayak, who was a Congress party ticket aspirant, joined BJP after being denied a ticket. Even in the last elections, he was denied a ticket from Congress and contested from the Kudligi Assembly constituency of Vijayanagar district as an independent candidate. This time, BJP is said to have guaranteed Lokesh a party ticket.

Also, joining BJP in the presence of state president Nalin Kumar Kateel were important figures Yogesh Bestad, Ramappa, Manju, and their followers. The son of former MP of Mandya and ex-JD(s) leader Shivarame Gowda, Chetan Gowda, also joined the BJP along with his father. The official handle of Karnataka BJP shared pictures of these notable personalities formally joining the party.

Yogesh Bestar was an aspirant for the Gurmitkal constituency ticket but recently former minister Baburao Chinchanasur from BJP joined the Congress, so it is said that the Congress ticket is almost confirmed for him from the constituency.

Disgruntled by missing out on his chance at a party ticket, Yogesh has also defected to BJP. Also, Chikkarevanna of Ramadurga constituency, once considered among Siddaramaiah’s close circle, lost his chance at a party ticket after Ashok Pattan was given one. He has also defected to BJP.

