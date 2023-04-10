Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: BJP List Expected Soon, Another Round of Discussions Today; CM Bommai to Contest From Shiggaon

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: With just days left for the assembly polls in Karnataka, developments on the political front in the state have been constant, with the latest one being Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate list which is expected to be released today or tomorrow, CM and party leader Basavaraj Bommai said.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will take place on May 10, while the counting of votes and results will be out on May 13.

The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) met in Delhi on Sunday to finalise party’s candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other members of the CEC along with senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to discuss the names of probable candidates.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who last week said some seats will give a “surprise result”, confirmed on Sunday that he is going to contest from Shiggaon seat. CM Bommai had said a few days back he would seek reelection from his home town of Shiggaon in Haveri district in the Assembly elections.

PM Modi in Poll-bound Karnataka

PM Modi was in the poll-bound state on Sunday and took a jungle safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, as part of programmes that were lined up to mark 50 years of “Project Tiger”.

Donning speckled safari clothing, shades and hat, PM Modi reportedly covered went on a 20-km long safari in an open jeep at the Tiger Reserve which is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, and partly in HD Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District.

Later, PM Modi also visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in an Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Suspense On Over Congress’s Kolar Seat Face; Siddaramaiah, Kolar Missing from Party’s 2nd List for Karnataka

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wish to stand from Kolar remained unaddressed as the second list of 42 candidates released by the Congress on Thursday, April 6, did not have the name of the high-stakes assembly seat. Sources said the Kolar candidate is expected to feature in the third list, which will be declared in the next few days, sources said.

Another event that has kept the poll-bound state in limelight is the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that is currently underway and will see a high-octane match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru today.

In the middle of ever-increasing political stress ahead of the state assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah took a breather and enjoyed an IPL match on April 2. Siddaramaiah watched the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

