Karnataka Elections 2023: Marriages Scheduled For May 10 And 13 Postponed

The Election Commission has announced the dates for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka. The voting will be held on May 10 and the results for the same will be declared on May 13. Since these two dates are of utmost importance, all social events like marriages have been cancelled and people have been asked to reschedule events planned on this day.

The elections will take place in a single phase on May 10. The cancellation of events has become a hassle for the people of Karnataka as there aren’t many dates in April — the reason these marriages were scheduled for May. Marriages are fixed well in advance as compared to the announcement of election dates — only done a little over a month before the polling dates.

News18 Kannada reported that since the election process and counting will happen on May 10 and 13, a lot of guests are likely to miss the event. One such case is that of Nikit Macarenas, who has his marriage ceremony scheduled on May 10 but now he will have to postpone the event by a week and get a new date fixed. This will require him to rearrange everything for the marriage.

May 10 and May 11 are also auspicious dates this year for marriages which is why the state will see crowded halls at several locations. May 10 falls on Wednesday and the Election Commission decided to keep the date in the middle of the week to encourage the maximum number of voters to go and vote. This is because lots of families plan to go out of town or state during the weekends to cool off after a tiresome week.

Photographer Hemant Kumar said that lots of marriages in the state have their dates clashing with the election and counting dates which is why the dates are now being shifted rapidly and in large numbers.

