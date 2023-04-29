Karnataka Elections 2023: Mysuru Hotelier’s Association Launches Voter Awareness Drive

Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled on May 10 and all the parties have intensified the campaign. Ahead of the polling day, many organisations and election officials are also running awareness drives to increase voter turnout in different constituencies. Mysuru Hotelier’s Association has also launched a unique campaign to increase voter awareness.

The members of the hoteliers’ association have decided to convince all their customers and tourists from the state at the time of advance booking to only arrive at the hotels after exercising their franchise on the polling day.

In Shivamogga, the district administration has banned entry of tourists to Jog Falls and the Jog Management Authority announced that the falls will remain closed on May 10. This has been done to ensure that voters do not miss going to the polling booths on the day, according to officials.

In Mysuru and Mandya districts, all weekly markets will remain closed on May 10 to encourage people to go out and vote. C Narayana Gowda, president of the Hotel Owner’s Association said, “For all the advance bookings of May 10 by tourists from the state, we request them to arrive in the city after casting votes as it is our responsibility." All tourist spots will therefore remain open in the district for the day.

The authorities of both Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves said that they haven’t received any orders or notification from the state government to cancel the safaris on May 10. Therefore, as of now, both Mysuru Palace and Zoo will remain open.

All efforts are being made by election officials and several social organisations across the state to increase awareness about voting and people have been asked to show up at the polling booths. The state government along with the Election Commission has urged people to adhere to the rules for a fair polling process.

Polling for all 224 seats in the state will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

