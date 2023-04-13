Karnataka Elections 2023: Nitin Guttedar To Contest Against His Brother From Afzalpur

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday and the second list of 23 candidates on the following day. BJP has fielded party state vice-president Malikayya Guttedar from the Afzalpur constituency. This has come as a shock for his younger brother and former Zilla Panchayat president Nitin Guttedar who was also a ticket aspirant from the same constituency.

Apparently, the ongoing rift between the brothers has not ended here. While interacting with the media at the Kalaburagi Airport, Nitin stated that he is ready to contest against his brother as an independent candidate. He shared that he was hoping to get a ticket but, in the end, the party declared his brother as the candidate from the constituency.

Nitin also mentioned he is not sad about not receiving the ticket from BJP. “I am going to contest as an independent candidate. The party may not give me the ticket, but the people of the Afzalpur constituency have not given up on me and encouraged me to fight from the seat," Nitin added.

He also mentioned that there is no question of withdrawing from the elections. And when asked what if he loses the seat to which he responded by saying, “Let’s see after going down to the arena."

The differences between the brothers have been seen evidently for a month now. Malikayya Guttedar, a six-time MLA, was in Congress Party for more than three decades but quit the party to join the BJP a few months before the last Assembly elections in 2018. Following in his footsteps, Nitin Guttedar also exited the grand old party and joined the BJP.

After the lists were released, the party saw many resignations over the ticket issue and protests by supporters of several leaders who missed the bus. The state elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will begin on May 13.

