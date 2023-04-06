Home » Elections » Karnataka Elections 2023: Unrecorded Rs 1.77 Crore In Cash Seized In Gadag, Davangere

Karnataka Elections 2023: Unrecorded Rs 1.77 Crore In Cash Seized In Gadag, Davangere

In Belagavi district's Nandagad, authorities seized a car carrying gold and silver jewellery valued at over Rs 40 lakh.

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 14:48 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

Cookers with photos of Congress MLA confiscated in Bengaluru.
Cookers with photos of Congress MLA confiscated in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, officials in Karnataka executed the model code of conduct and in several districts, seized money and jewellery roughly a month before the Assembly elections. At the Belagavi district’s Nandagad, close to Khanapur, police authorities apprehended a car carrying gold and silver jewellery valued at over Rs 40 lakh. Silver ornaments weighing 28.065 kilograms priced at Rs 19,08,420 and gold ornaments weighing 395.7 grams were seized. They were being transported from Haliyal to Kakkeri without any authorised bills. The police estimated that the confiscated automobile was worth about Rs 13 lakh. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Criminal Code as well as for violating the model code of conduct.

Advertisement

Officers in Gadag also found Rs 95 lakh in cash that was being carried illegally. At the checkpoint at Dandina Durgamma Temple, the officers stopped four vehicles and seized the cash. Tax authorities have been informed about the same. According to a release, district administration personnel have set 18 checkpoints throughout the area. Police have also seized around Rs 32 lakh of unrecorded cash in the Davangere Dakshin assembly constituency. Corporation commissioner Renuka has informed that the election authorities have seized Rs 32,32,008 in cash as they were being transported without proper documents and handed over the money to the Income Tax Department.

Election officials have seized 231 cookers stored in an empty house in RT Nagar, Bengaluru. 60 cookers had the photos of Pulikeshi Nagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and the remaining cookers were packed in boxes. The RT Nagar police also visited the spot and inspected the place.

RELATED NEWS

Gifts worth lakhs, which were being transported without documents, were seized by the police at Thimmaiah Road under High Grounds Police Station, Bengaluru. Wristwatches, wall clocks, table clocks, wallets and bags were being transported in the Tata Ace vehicle. The police seized the gifts worth around seven lakhs and took the driver Gururaj into custody and interrogated him. During the investigation, it was revealed that there was no documentation for the gifts.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 14:48 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 14:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics