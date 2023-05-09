Karnataka Elections 2023: What Is My Constituency Name? Where Do I Check the Candidates?

The voting for the Karnataka assembly elections will take place on May 10. A total of 224 Assembly seats of Karnataka will go to polls, the results for which will be declared on May 13.

Eligible voters in Karnataka must exercise their voting right and reach the designated polling booth on the day of the election.

But before you cast your vote, it is important to know the Assembly constituency you belong to and which candidates has been fielded from that constituency by which political party.

A voter can know his Assembly constituency by following the simple steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official National Voters’ Service Portal. https://nvsp.in/

Click on the 'Search in Electoral Roll' after which a new webpage will open.

Now select 'Search by EPIC No.' and proceed to enter your EPIC no., name of the state, and the given captcha code.

Hit the search button and all your details along with the constituency's name will be displayed on the screen.

You can find your EPIC no. or Electors Photo Identification Card number on your voter ID card.

Once you learn about your constituency, you can also know the name and other details of the candidates contesting from there. The candidate who gets elected from a constituency is responsible for the development and welfare of that area. Hence, it is advised to take a wise decision by first knowing the candidate.

To know the candidates who are contesting the election from your Assembly constituency, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Click on candidate affidavit and a new page will open.

Now select the type of election and the state and also choose your Assembly constituency from the list.

Step 4: Click on ‘Search’ and all the candidates’ names along with their photo will be displayed on the screen.

You can also download the affidavit of each candidate in your constituency. The affidavit contains information about the candidate including name, his/her political party, assets declared, educational qualification, profession, and criminal cases.

You can also access the information on the Know Your Candidate (KYC) application. Just download the application from the Google PlayStore or App Store and search for the candidates by entering your state and constituency name. The app also provides candidates’ affidavits, photographs, status of criminal antecedents, counter affidavit, and status of nominations.

