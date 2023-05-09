Karnataka Elections 2023: Where to Cast Vote, How to Find Your Polling Booth | Details

Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be conducted in a single phase on Wednesday (May 10). The high-octane campaign for the polls ended on Monday, starting the countdown for voting in 224 assembly constituencies.

The contest in Karnataka primarily has three big players – the incumbent BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). Ahead of the voting, it is important to know about your polling station and where you can cast your vote. Voters may verify their allotted polling booth by checking the official portals of the Election Commission of India.

How To Check Your Polling Booth for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023?

Log on to the official website of Karnataka Election Information System

Click on the ‘Know Your Polling Booth’ link on the homepage

Here, you can know about your polling booth using two options – ‘search by Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number’ or ‘search by name’

If you know about your EPIC number, just enter it in the required field and click on submit to find out about your polling station

If you don’t know about your EPIC number, go for the ‘search by name’ option

Enter required details – district, assembly constituency, name, relation name, sex

Click on search

You will know about your assigned polling booth.

The Election Commission has set up a total of 58,282 polling stations to ensure a seamless election process across 224 seats in the state. According to chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Karnataka has 5,21,73,579 eligible voters in this year’s assembly election.

This includes 2.62 crore males and 2.59 crore female voters. The number of first-time voters in the state has gone up by 9.17 lakh since the last assembly election in 2018-19.

This year, the ECI is also offering a special facility to vote from home. Karnataka is home to 5.71 lakh people with disabilities and 12,15,763 elderly people above 80. These groups will all be able to cast their vote from home.

As per the final report issued by the ECI, 99,529 people have qualified to vote through this facility. This includes 80,250 voters above the age of 80 and 19,729 specially abled voters.

