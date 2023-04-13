Karnataka: Denied Ticket, Udupi BJP MLA Breaks Down; Says 'The Way They Treated Me...'

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13. In a big update to the elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates on April 11 and 12. Three-time BJP MLA from Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat was denied the ticket to contest in the elections.

He addressed the reporters at his residence and said that he is sad over the way BJP treated him. Raghupathi’s supporters were also present at his residence. He added that at least the leaders at the district level should have informed him about this decision. He also alleged that he was denied the ticket because of his caste, Brahmin. According to Raghupathi, BJP doesn’t need people like him who have worked tirelessly for the party. He also remained with the party even in the hardest times and still suffered harsh treatment, he further alleged.

Advertisement

On the other hand, he also expressed happiness over Udupi’s ticket being given to Yashpal Suvarna. Raghupathi told the media that Yashpal was trained under him and he always supported his growth in the party. However, he expressed anguish over the fact that the party doesn’t need him even for campaigning in the elections. Raghupathi told the reporters that he is in shock by this decision by the party and cannot talk about his next course of action.

Yashpal is known as the face of the anti-hijab campaign and is a fresh face from the BJP to contest in the Karnataka elections. He represents the OBC (other backward class) community called Mogaveeras who are mostly a part of the fishing community.

Not only Raghupathi but six-time BJP MLA Angara S was also denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls. Angara told the media that he will not campaign for the party and also announced his exit from politics. He is the MLA from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. He was denied a ticket to contest from the same seat this time which is reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates. Bhagirathi Murulya was given a ticket from this seat.

Read all the Latest News here