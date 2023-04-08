Karnataka Elections: All You Need To Know About Mayakonda Constituency

Mayakonda is a town in the Devnagere district of Karnataka and is a crucial assembly constituency. The town has civic facilities like a post office, electricity, schools, health centre, among others. Currently, N Linganna from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the MLA there. As the state is gearing up for elections, here are some details for you to check out.

BJP’s N Linganna contested from the Mayakonda assemble constituency in 2018 and won against Congress candidate K.S.Basavanthappa. He got 50,556 votes, while Basavanthappa got 44,098 votes, making Linganna win by a difference of 6,458 votes.

What do the voters think about the sitting MLA?

Reportedly, voters have accused the BJP politician of not responding to the issues of people in his constituency. Meanwhile, K.S.Basavanthappa from Congress has been in constant touch with people, even after he lost the elections last time. As per reports, he also has helped the poor during COVID-19 by participating in every program and has helped people.

Who are the Mayakonda ticket aspirants?

For the May 10, 2023 elections, current MLA, N. Linganna will be contesting from the BJP. Former MLA Basavaraja Naik and former Taluka Panchayat member Aluru Ningraj are eyeing the BJP ticket. Even in Congress, the competition seems to be fierce. K.S.Basavanthappa is all set to try out his luck this time, from Congress.

Ticket aspirants in Congress

Shivamurthy Kasina Naik, better known by the name K. Shivamurthy, Basavaraj, H. Anandappa, M B Veerabhadrappa, Savita Bai Mallesh Naik and Raghavendra Naik are a few among others who have applied for tickets in the Congress Party.

Details of voters of Mayakonda Assembly Constituency

There are a total of 1,87,672 voters in the Mayakonda Constituency. Among them, 45,900 are Lingayat voters, SC voters – 45,400, ST voters – 29,000, Kuruba voters – 17,000, Muslim voters – 13,000, Uppara voters – 7,000, Maratha voters – 2,500 and Ediga voters – 3,000.

Caste Enumeration in Mayakonda Constituency

Reportedly, Lingayat voters are BJP’s vote bank in the Mayakonda assembly constituency. Voters belonging to Scheduled Castes have been supporting Congress in the past.

