As the Karnataka Assembly elections draw closer, News18 is publishing a series of articles providing information about all the assembly constituencies of the state. Today, we will be talking about the Nagamangala Assembly Constituency, dominated by the Deve Gowda family. The town of Nagamangala has a very important religious significance that goes back to the days of the Mahabharata. Arjuna’s son Babruvahana is said to have ruled this area. Nagamangala is the largest taluk center of Mandya district.

The area, which spreads across both hills and plains, has two rivers Lokapavani and Shimsha flowing through it. Along with these two rivers, numerous lakes support the crops of millet, corn, bean and sorghum. Apart from this, coconut, sugarcane, banana, chillies, and vegetables are also grown. Dairy farming and sheep farming are also carried out in abundance here.

Hill township Adichunchanagiri, commonly known as Mahasamsthana Math, is located in Nagamangala Taluk. At a height of roughly 3,300 feet above mean sea level, Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math is perched atop a rocky hill. It serves as the spiritual centre for the Karnataka-based Hindu sects Natha Parampare and Jogi.

Talking of the political background of the constituency, T Mariappa won the seat in 1957 as a Congress candidate. In 1962, TN Madappa Gowda contested as a non-party independent candidate and won. In 1967, K Singari Gowda of the Congress party took the seat. In the following elections, TN Madappa Gowda was able to get a Congress ticket and won the seat in 1972. However, Madappa Gowda passed away due to illness and in the following by-elections, HT Krishnappa from the Janata party took the seat.

In 2013, there was a tussle between N Chaluvarayaswamy of JD(S) and Suresh Gowda of Congress, where Chaluvarayaswamy won. The next elections saw a complete role reversal for the two. By 2018, Chaluvarayaswamy left the JD(S) and joined Congress due to his displeasure with the Deve Gowda family. Suresh Gowda, who was in Congress, joined JD(S). This time Suresh Gowda won the ticket, becoming the current sitting MLA, as a severe blow to the Congress.

This year, the stage is set once again for both of them, competing for their respective parties while the BJP will field ‘Fighter’ Ravi who recently joined BJP and is a ticket aspirant.

There are 1,05,198 male voters and 1,04,065 female voters in the Nagamangala constituency which has a total of 2,09,278 voters. The demographics are

Lingayat: 8,000

Muslim: 10,000

SC: 30,000

The shepherd: 16,000

ST: 4,000

Vishwakarma: 4,000

Brahmin 4,000

Savita Samaj: 4,000

Others: 21,500

