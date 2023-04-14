Karnataka Elections: BJP Denies Ticket To BS Yediyurappa’s Relative In Arsikere

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s relative NR Santosh was hoping to get a ticket from the Arsikere seat in Hassan district. But BJP has denied him the ticket and nominated GV Basavaraj in the constituency instead. This has infuriated Santosh’s supporters and led to a meeting between them.

Supporters raised slogans against Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra. They burnt the BJP flags and tore the banners of the party. Some of them even claimed that Basavaraj, the newly chosen candidate will not even secure 5,000 votes in the elections. Following a meeting with the supporters in Arsikere, Santosh announced that he will submit his nomination papers on April 17.

Santosh addressed his supporters and said, “I have strengthened the party organisation in the constituency, and I will go ahead with my plan to contest. I will organise a procession of 50,000 persons and submit my papers on April 17." He was seen shedding tears after seeing the confidence his supporters had in him. He declared that he would not step back from contesting in the elections and sources suggest he has gotten in touch with JD(S) leaders in hopes to contest from the party. However, the party has already announced Ashok Banavara as its candidate for Arsikere. On the other hand, Congress is expected to nominate KM Shivalinga Gowda after his resignation as JD(S) MLA.

The shocking developments in Karnataka are a result of the BJP moving forward with the Gujarat model this year for the state Assembly elections. The party has decided to bring in new faces and not re-nominate many sitting MLAs from their constituencies.

Karnataka elections are about to happen on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The Election Commission has tightened its grip and implemented the Code of Conduct without any loose ends. The elections are expected to happen clean and fair this year without any hassle or bribery involved.

