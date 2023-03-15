As the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections near, the war of words between the political leaders is getting intense. And this time, it is the statement of BJP MLA K Shivanagouda Naik from Karnataka’s Devadurga constituency against former CM HD Kumaraswamy that is making the headlines.

Speaking at the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra held at Jalahalli in Devadurga of Raichur district, Naik said that Kumaraswamy has not one but seven wives. “Hey fool, you (Kumaraswamy) are not going to win. There is a fight going on in your house. You don’t mind giving tickets to Revanna’s wife. Son on one side, wife on the other, father on the other," he added. HD Revanna is Kumaraswamy’s elder brother and is married to Bhavani Revanna. His son, Prajwal Revanna, won the Lok Sabha elections from the Hassan constituency in 2019.

Shivanagouda Naik challenged Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kumaraswamy to “prove his strength" in the upcoming Assembly elections. “I am ready for the challenge. He challenged me that if one lakh and fifty thousand votes are not taken in the constituency, I will resign even if I win the election," Naik further said.

Addressing the crowd in Raichur, Naik promised that he would never cheat people. “I will come to your house and work to pay off your debt. (Will ensure) no one is wronged, and no evil is done. You should be happy that we have sent such a son to Methodist Church, I will do such a thing," the BJP leader remarked.

Assuring people that he would do his work properly and work to “save the name" of the Devadurga constituency, Shivanagouda Naik said that he is not afraid of any HD Kumaraswamy or Rahul Gandhi. “Slanderous work is being done against me," he added.

The 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections are tentatively scheduled for May. The tenure of the current state Assembly ends on May 24.

