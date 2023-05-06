Karnataka Elections: BJP's Vedavyas Kamath Releases Exclusive Manifesto For Mangalore South

The Karnataka assembly elections are only days away, and the entire nation has its eyes set on the state. Whether the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure victory again or if the opposition party Indian National Congress (INC) will form the government will be clear on May 13. Meanwhile, Karnataka MLA and BJP member D. Vedavyas Kamath released a manifesto exclusively for the development of Mangalore South Constituency. During a press conference, Kamath presented a detailed manifesto outlining the development plan for the next five years.

The main priorities of this plan are focused on the tourism sector, provision of basic facilities, information technology, sanitation, and comprehensive improvement of the traffic system in the city.

Here are some of the development priorities as per the manifesto:

Enhancing tourism

To put a special focus on coastal tourism, Kamath has announced the implementation of the River Front Project in Mangalore. This will involve the complete development of river channels up to Sulthan Bathery via Ullal Bridge. Kamath stated that the project will include the construction of a hanging bridge to connect the Sulthan Bathery-Tannirbhavi areas for tourist attraction.

Moreover, there is a proposal to enhance tourism in Mangalore by beautifying Kudru and constructing a film city within the city limits. Additionally, steps will be taken to attract tourists by utilising the backwaters and implementing boat tourism. A high-tech tourism project will be introduced by building a heliport to attract both foreign and domestic tourists. Kamath also revealed a plan for the development of religious tourism using the “Circuit concept".

Improving sanitation

Special attention will be given to the sanitation of Mangalore city. Kamath stated that the implementation of an advanced system for solid waste management has started, and there is a plan to encourage large groups to install their waste management units. Quick implementation of the plan is also being considered, along with the disposal of waste that has been dumped for several years in Pachanadi.

Improving traffic system

To improve the city’s traffic system, additional measures will be taken. Kamath mentioned that the construction of a multi-level car parking complex has already commenced in Hampankatta, and similar efforts will be made to enhance the parking system in other areas as well. In addition, a command control system will be implemented to manage traffic, and artificial intelligence cameras will be installed for the same purpose.

Enhancing Educational institution’s environment

Mangalore City is acknowledged as a significant educational centre in the country. Measures have been taken to furnish the essential fundamental amenities for the education system, and attempts have been made to establish a fisheries university in Mangalore. Also, the idea of implementing the “School Zone" has been introduced to enhance the educational institution’s environment in the city. The Smart City scheme has been initiated to build additional schools, and priority has been given to ensuring the safety of out-of-state and out-of-district students coming to schools and colleges in the city. Kamath emphasized these points.

