Karnataka Elections: DK Shivakumar, Gandhis' Guardian Angel, Has Sent the Message - He is No Pushover

DK Shivakumar stands a good chance of becoming Karnataka Chief Minister if the Congress comes to power in the state. But ironically for the leader, his first big shining moment in recent politics came in Gujarat.

Shivakumar shot to national limelight in 2017 when Sonia Gandhi’s long-time advisor, the late Ahmed Patel, faced a tough Rajya Sabha election. The contest was quite the cliff-hanger with the BJP pulling with all its might in PM Narendra Modi’s home state.

As the counting was on, media persons and observers camped at the Taj Hotel in Ahmedabad noticed a quiet man who was clearly not a Gujarati. He was constantly on the phone, ensuring that the Congress MLAs were kept safely together, away from the prying eyes of the BJP. The task for DK, as he is called in political circles, was to ensure no MLA was poached. Ahmed Patel won in a stunner and DK ‘the silent trouble-shooter’ was born.

From there on, whether it was Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan, DK emerged the go-to person for any crisis in the Congress. It came as little surprise when he was made the Karnataka unit chief after the Congress performed poorly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. DK emerged as the favourite of the Gandhis for his aggressive demeanour. His affluence—he declared assets worth Rs 340 crore in his nomination papers—also translated to influence.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, and in 2019, dropped a bombshell by claiming that he would not been in jail had he joined the BJP.

Despite many insinuations and speculation, few by his party colleagues, that DK would crumble under pressure and leave the Congress, he has stuck on. And at a time when the Gandhis were deserted by many, the fact that DK is “still around" has added to his charm.

Not that DK Shivakumar does not hope to be rewarded. In case the Congress comes to power in Karnataka, the race for chief ministership will begin between Siddaramaiah and DK. And the latter wants his reward. Interestingly, those close to DK refer to him as the CM-aspirant rather than as PCC chief. That’s indication enough.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has experience on his side; he has grassroots grip and is a shrewd politician. He also belongs to the Kuruba caste, while DK has openly played his Vokkaliga credentials. But the latter has carefully worked on his image and looks.

His initial drawl has been replaced by crisp one-liners, much like his crumpled kurta has been replaced by crisp choices. In fact, to ensure he “looks good", DK Shivakumar engaged political strategist Naresh Arora of the DesignBoxed, a campaign management company, who assisted him in conceptualising various campaigns like the ones during Covid-19 pandemic and Mekedatu Yatra.

What endeared DK to the senior leadership was also the fact that the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra by Rahul Gandhi was one of the best organised and successful ones.

In politics, perception matters. At a time when the BJP wants to puncture the ‘40% Sarakara’ slogan by pointing a finger at DK Shivakumar, the man himself declares it often that he was only targeted because he refused to be “bought by the BJP".

DK is well aware of his enmity with the BJP. In a surprise move, hours before nominations closed in Kanakapura, Congress MP and DK’s brother DK Suresh filed his nomination papers from the constituency, just in case DK’s own nomination was rejected. Luckily for him, it was not. And now DK hopes to win and smash his previous victory margin.

At the end of the day, the one who wields most power and influence over the MLAs is likely to get the high command support for the CM position. And DK is no pushover.

While he refuses to be drawn into any talks on chief ministership, it’s clear that DK expects something in return for his rock solid support to the Gandhis and the party in troubled times.

