Karnataka Elections: EC Disqualifies 7 Mandya Seat Candidates; Here's Why

Karnataka Elections are just around the corner and the Election Commission (EC) has been strictly following the Code of Conduct to ensure that there are no loose ends. The commission has issued an order disqualifying 7 candidates who were contesting from the Mandya constituency. The list includes the name of two Sumalathas for not submitting proper records of expenditure in the Lok Sabha Elections.

The previous Lok Sabha Elections had everyone’s eyes fixed on the Mandya constituency. The reason behind this was that Sumalatha, the widow of former MP and late actor Ambarish, participated in the elections as an independent candidate. Nikhil Kumaraswamy was fielded by JD(S) against her, but she turned out to be victorious as her husband already had a stronghold in the constituency and she had BJP’s support backing her up.

Advertisement

The list of disqualified candidates has two Sumalathas, none of which are Ambarish’s wife. The two candidates of the same name were disqualified due to having no explanation for their election expenditure. Moreover, there were allegations on JD(S) that they had planted two more candidates by the same name as her to create confusion and divide votes. But the EC has quashed any efforts to do so by disqualifying the two candidates.

The 7 candidates disqualified from Mandya are Aravinda Premananda, NC Puttegowda, Sumalatha TM Hosuru, M Sumalatha, SH Lingegowd, KR Sivamade Gowda and BS Gowda.

While the document was dated January 18, 2023, the date of disqualification and the date of expiry of the same were different for each candidate. Both the Sumalathas were disqualified from July 15, 2022, and will not be able to contest in any elections till July 15, 2025.

Advertisement

The Karnataka Assembly Elections will see the voting take place on May 10 and the counting will happen on May 13 followed by the results on the same day. The current Chief Minister of the state is Basavaraj Bommai and while BJP has a stronghold in the state, certain tensions within the party have created a bad reputation for them and this has been troubling their chances of a majority win.

Read all the Latest News here