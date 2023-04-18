Karnataka Elections: EC To Crack Down On Campaigns By Keeping Watch On WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the easiest modes of communication with the masses and hence acts as a tool for political campaigning. With barely a few weeks before the Assembly Elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission has decided to crack down on political parties campaigning by monitoring the messaging application. EC will take legal action against troll pages and WhatsApp group admins campaigning on behalf of candidates of various parties.

The Election Commission is currently monitoring political advertisements on social media and also fake news. Political advertisements will require pre-certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) at the district and state levels. Model Code of Conduct will also be applied to the content that is being posted on social media by candidates and political parties. Any violation will lead to action taken by the Election Commission.

Reportedly, officials of the Election Commission have said that actions will be taken directly against the WhatsApp group admin if there is polling and influencing messages in favour of any candidate of a political party.

As per reports, the Election Officer, BBMP Zonal Commissioner Ravindra has informed that all social media including WhatsApp should be banned and the model code of conduct should not be violated, no matter what. Action will be taken by election authorities if the rules of the code of conduct are violated. The Election Commission has clearly stated that there should be no mention of personal abuse, caste, or religion in the messages coming on the WhatsApp app.

According to the Supreme Court orders, political parties and candidates who want to advertise should obtain prior permission. Meanwhile, for the elections, the commission has appointed Social Media Nodal Officers for escalation of any violations of the MCC or any other commission’s provisions of the law, or court decisions regarding elections on social media platforms.

Hence, instead of an advertisement campaign, the Election Commission is keeping a watchful eye on WhatsApp. It is also monitoring the contesting candidates and political parties.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

