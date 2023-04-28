Karnataka Elections: EC to Launch Parking App To Ensure Higher Voter Turnout In Bengaluru

The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Karnataka and BBMP have developed a solution to address the parking issue, which, they fear, will undermine the efforts of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the voting percentage in Bengaluru. An official from CEO Karnataka’s office said that the lack of parking spaces have been cited as a significant reason for voters not turning up to vote.

To tackle this problem and to ensure a good voter turnout percentage, BBMP and CEO Karnataka have jointly developed a mobile app that shows the real-time availability of parking around polling booths. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath confirmed that the app will be up and running in just a few days. The app can be used separately or in conjunction with the queue app created by ECI. The app was actively developed by Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh, the special commissioner for elections for the BBMP who is also a computer engineer. The app is also equipped to give the user a live view of the polling station, showing them how the parking space is and how long the queue is. They can plan accordingly.

Tushar Giri Nath told the media that the main priority was to get as many people to vote in the upcoming polls. “We will use the existing roadways and other neighbouring sites to provide free parking for voters in regions with limited space," he said.

The app will have the following features.

* Information about free parking, queue

*You can have a live view of your polling station

*Information about polling day parking space

*Real-time video, plan for voting

*Ability to see live how long the line is

Authorities are aiming for at least 75 per cent turnout in Bengaluru. Karnataka goes to poll on May 10 with the results being declared on May 13.

