Karnataka Elections: Elderly And Specially-abled People Eligible To Vote From Home

Electoral preparations in poll-bound Karnataka are in full swing. The Assembly Elections are scheduled for May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13. According to the Election Commission of India, a new voting arrangement has been made for the elderly and specially-abled people in the state. Karnataka houses 5.71 lakh people with disabilities and 12,15,763 elderly people above 80 who will all be able to cast their votes from home.

Advertisement

As per the final report issued by the Election Commission, of the 99,529 people who have been qualified to cast their votes in Karnataka, 80,250 voters who are above the age of 80 accompanied by 19,729 specially-abled voters will be allowed to cast their votes from their homes itself.

Reports further claim that in Dakshina Kannada, the number of senior citizens over 80 years is 10,808, while Bangalore Rural has the least number of old people with 470. They will be casting votes from home. Similarly, there are 2,845 differently-abled people in the Tumkur district, while 14 are in Br̥hat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central.

In the 28 assembly districts that make up the Bangalore metropolitan area, there are 9,152 senior citizens and 119 people with disabilities. Additionally, 113 disabled people are living in Bangalore’s rural areas. In the constituencies of Bellary Rural and Chittapura, 7 elderly citizens will each cast their ballots from home.

Shira constituency has the most elderly residents who are over 80 years old and are eligible to vote from home out of the 224 assembly constituencies in the state. 2,480 older individuals have been given access to this facility. The highest percentage of disabled voters who will be allowed to vote from home in the Shira Constituency is 1499.

Advertisement

The Election Commission reports that there are no voters with disabilities in the areas of Rajajinagar, Pulakeshinagar, BTM Layout, Padmanabhanagar, or Vijayanagar. According to a report by TOI, the CEO of Karnataka revealed that this particular voting method is only applicable to people “who are either confined to their homes or suffering from age-related ailments."

Read all the Latest News here