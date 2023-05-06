Karnataka Elections: Here's How You Download E-Voter ID And Make Corrections

As the voting day in Karnataka approaches, there is palpable excitement in the state. It is essential to participate in the voting process and to remember that a valid voter ID is mandatory for casting a vote. Failure to present a voter ID will result in the inability to vote. The Indian Government recently introduced the e-Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), which is a secure PDF version of the Voter ID Card that individuals can easily download on their mobile or smartphone. The Election Commission of India issues the Voter ID card or e-EPIC as a primary identity document for individuals who are 18 years or older to cast their vote in municipal, state, and national elections.

The use of digital voter ID cards on the day of polling has been reportedly authorised by the government in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. It is important for people who don’t have a voter card or have lost their card to know how to download it.

Steps for downloading an e-Voter ID card or e-EPIC

Step 1: You can download the e-EPIC by visiting the National Voters’ Service Portal https://www.nvsp.in/ and selecting the option for e-EPIC download.

Step 2: Next, you need to either log in using your existing credentials or register with your mobile number.

Step 3: Proceed to input your EPIC number, which is a distinctive 10-digit number that appears on your voter ID card.

Step 4: Another option available is to provide the Voter ID application form number. After that, it is important to review and confirm the information displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the mobile number using an OTP and press the download e-EPIC button to get the digital voter ID.

Step 6: The final step involves downloading the non-editable PDF format of the digital voter ID.

Steps for Voter ID Card Correction

The following procedure can be followed online by individuals who want to change incorrect information, such as their name, on their voter ID card:

Step 1: Go to the National Voters Services Portal, and log in.

Step 2: Go to the section labelled “Correction of entries in electoral roll" on the website and select it.

Step 3: After that, a new page will appear where you can click on “Form 8".

Step 4: This will lead you to the page where you can request to correct your voter card.

Step 5: In the form, you need to fill in the details of your State and Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency, as well as your personal information such as name, part number of electoral roll, serial number, gender, and age. Additionally, you should provide information about your family members, such as the name of your father/mother/husband.

Step 6: Provide your full address, and if you possess a voter ID card, fill in the details such as the card number, issuance date, state of issuance, and the corresponding constituency.

Step 7: After entering the required information, you must provide supporting documents such as a recent photograph, a valid proof of identity, and proof of address. Then, select the details that require correction or modification. In this instance, click on the “My Name" tab to guarantee that only your name on the voter ID is modified.

Step 8: Provide your city of residence in the request form, and specify the date of the request for correcting the name on your voter ID.

Step 9: Enter your contact details, such as your mobile number and email ID.

Step 10: Review the information you have entered and click on the “Submit" button to complete the process.

