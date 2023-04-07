Karnataka Elections: In Congress' 2nd List Of Candidates, Joy For Some, Dismay For Others

The Congress party unveiled a second list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Thursday. The grand old party has accommodated some of the candidates, who defected from the BJP and JD(S). According to the list, the party has also given a chance to some new candidates in a few constituencies for the Assembly elections, scheduled for May 10. From the Gurmitkal constituency in the state’s Yadgir district, Baburao Chinchansur has been nominated. The former BJP MLC, who recently left the party, was a five-time member of the assembly. Although having twice previously represented the district as a BJP MLC, he ran for Congress and lost in the same district in 2018.

The contender from the Molakalmuru constituency in the Chitraduga district—an ST reserved segment—is another former BJP MLA named N Y Gopalkrishna, who resigned as an MLA and joined Congress just a few days ago.

In Chitradurga, former Parishad member Raghu Achar lost his ticket which was passed on to his elder son-in-law KC Veerendra. Channareddy Patil Thunnur, a close associate of Mallikarjuna Kharge, has got a ticket from the Yadgiri constituency in the second list.

As the second list of the Congress party is being released, dissent has erupted in Lingasugur Congress in Raichur. Activists are on the streets demanding tickets for HB Murari.

The local Madiga community protested by walking through the streets demanding tickets.

On the other hand, it is crucial to note that all those who defected from the JD(S) and BJP have been given tickets with the sole exception of YSV Dutta. YSV Dutta who recently quit JD(S) and joined the Congress was an aspirant for the Kadur Assembly Constituency. However, instead of him, Anand KS has been fielded by the Congress from the Kadur constituency. This is a major disappointment to YSV Dutta, who has not reacted to it yet.

Another ticket aspirant who is left disappointed is Nagaraj Chhabbi who expected to be fielded from the Kalghatgi constituency. Santosh Lad has been given the party ticket in his place instead.

