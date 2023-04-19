Karnataka Polls: In Padmanabhanagara, Congress Likely To Field DK Suresh Against BJP’s R Ashoka

The 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10. Ahead of the polling, politicians of various parties are conducting rallies and campaigns, touring the state to establish trust in the hearts of the voters. There have been various developments that are slowly coming to the forefront ahead of the elections in poll-bound Karnataka. One such information that might turn out to be quite shocking for Karnataka Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader, R Ashoka is the strategy of Congress in bringing MP DK Suresh who will contest against Ashoka in the same constituency.

R Ashoka has been given two BJP tickets to contest in the elections from the Kanakapura and Padmanabhanagara constituencies. Now to challenge Ashoka, Congress is planning on bringing in a surprise candidate to contest in the elections from Padmanabhanagara. The surprise candidate is none other than the representative of Bangalore Rural constituency DK Suresh.

Advertisement

Although the news is yet to be confirmed, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) member DK Shivakumar has hinted at the same. Shivakumar stated that Suresh will most likely submit his nomination papers to contest from Padmanabhanagara, the constituency which is currently represented by Ashoka.

On the other hand, BJP called for a meeting with Lingayat leaders after Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi left the party. It is feared that with the departure of Jagdish and Laxman, the Lingayat community might get alienated from the party.

In the Kanakapura seat, R Ashoka is competing against KPCC President DK Shivakumar. According to The New Indian Express, Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh’s plan, known as Anaka, includes wooing Kanakapura people, Alpasankyaks (minorities), and Naidus (a Telugu-speaking population).

Congress candidate Raghunath Naidu, 59, who confirmed the development, claimed that 35,000 Naidus and 70,000 Telugu speakers reside in Padmanabhanagar. In addition, the seat has around 15,000 registered voters from Kanakapura and 36,000 minorities.

Read all the Latest News here