Karnataka Elections: In Shivajinagar, JD(S) Candidate's Nomination Rejected

The political arena is set in Karnataka and all parties are ready to lock horns. The final date for submission of nomination papers for the assembly elections was April 20. Many candidates filed their papers. However, the JD(S) suffered a blow in the Shivajinagar assembly constituency as the party candidate Abdul Zafar Ali’s nomination paper was rejected. The reason for the rejection has been attributed to Abdul Zafar’s name not being included in the voter list.

Abdul Zafar, who had been living abroad for so long, recently returned to Bangalore. Since he was abroad, his name is not included in the voter list of any of the constituencies in the state of Karnataka. Hence, the EC rejected his nomination papers. Abdul Zafar Ali reportedly has now applied for a voter ID card on April 20.

As a precautionary measure, R Manjunath from JD(S) also submitted his nomination paper. Manjunath’s nomination was also rejected as he submitted his nomination 3 hours after the deadline. Shivajinagar RO Basavaraj Somannavar confirmed that the nominations were rejected. The candidate from Congress for Shivajinagar constituency is sitting MLA Arshad Rizwand while BJP is fielding N Chandra.

In Shivajinagar, the minority votes constituted a significant chunk and JD(S) also fielded a candidate from the same community. Since Congress and JD(S) candidates both belonged to the Muslim community, the minority votes were expected to be divided and the BJP was confident that it would be a plus point for them. Now, since the JD(S) candidate’s nomination paper has been rejected, Congress is confident of getting the minority votes.

The Shivajinagar constituency has a total of 191528 voters, of which 94085 are women and 97441 are men. In the 2018 election, Congress candidate Roshan Baig won by securing 59742 votes, while BJP’s stalwart Subrahmanya Naidu settled for the second position by securing 44702 votes. Later, by-elections were held for the Shivajinagar constituency in 2019 as Roshan Baig resigned. Congress party candidate Rizwan Arshad won here. Bharatiya Janata Party’s M Saravan lost by a margin of 13521 votes.

