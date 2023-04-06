Karnataka Elections: IT Raids At Residences Of Congress Ticket Aspirant, His Associate

As Karnataka prepares to go to polls in roughly a month, Congress leader Gurappa Naidu’s residence in Bengaluru was raided by the IT department. On the morning of April 5, the Income Tax Department officials arrived in three vehicles and raided the house and office of the Congress leader and conducted an inspection. Other business houses of Gurappa Naidu were also raided.

Naidu’s close aide Basappa owns a jewellery shop at Avenue Road, which was also raided by the IT officials. In addition, a close associate of Basappa, who operates a wholesale gold business in the city and is well-known within the Karnataka Jewellery Association, was also inspected by the IT officials. Gurappa is aspiring for a Congress ticket from the constituency of Padmanabhanagar in the upcoming elections.

Gurappa Naidu is likely to face off against BJP leader and current revenue minister R Ashoka in the assembly elections. The raids are still underway in various parts of Bengaluru. The Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the Congress leaders are being targeted, in an emergency news conference on the evening of April 4 at K C Venugopal’s residence in Lodhi Estate.

It’s significant to note that on April 4, Bangalore election duty authorities confiscated 8.6 kg of gold valued at Rs. 1.47 crore and Rs. 3.37 crore in cash. The flying squad and police recovered gold valued at 1.47 million rupees in the C V Raman Nagar seat, while the Income Tax Department took 3.37 million rupees in cash in the Padmanabha Nagar electorate, according to the Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Karnataka’s daily bulletin. In addition to this, 47,030 litres of alcohol were seized.

