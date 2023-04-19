Karnataka Elections: KRPP Candidate And His Wife File Nominations From Sindhanur

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the candidates from all parties are quickly filing their nominations. The candidates have started roadshows, rallies and luring voters with goodies. In this election, a few leaders are contesting against their family members or siblings also. Something similar has happened in the Sindhanur constituency.

Mallikarjuna Nekkanti from the newly formed party Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) of former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy has filed his nomination from Sindhanur constituency of Raichur district. Nekkanti’s wife N Ramya is also contesting the elections but here is a twist. She is contesting against her husband from the same constituency as an independent candidate.

The couple submitted their nomination papers at Sindhanaur Tehsildar’s office following which they were welcomed with a huge roadshow by their supporters and were showered with flowers.

Earlier, KRPP announced football as its poll symbol. Reddy, who snapped his two-decade-old association with Bharatiya Janata Party, told the reporters that he was treated like a football by everyone, irrespective of whether they were his own or enemies. The announcement of a new political outfit is, by and large, seen as an attempt by Reddy to re-assert his political credentials.

Meanwhile, there have been 842 candidates who submitted their nominations so far. BJP submitted 198 nominees, the Congress submitted 195 and the JD(S) submitted 86.

The last day to file nominations is April 20 and many candidates have sought an extension. This demand came as this year, Vaisakhi Amavasya falls on April 20 making many candidates hesitant to file their nomination on this day, as it is considered inauspicious.

The polling for the state Assembly elections is slated to be held on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

