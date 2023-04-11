Karnataka Elections: List Of BJP Leaders Demanding Tickets For Children, Family Members

The campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Elections is already underway. The political field is prepared for combat, and candidates from all political parties are competing for a ticket. The lists of candidates for the JD(S) and Congress have already been made public, but the ruling BJP party seems to have witnessed a delay. According to Deccan Herald, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his dissatisfaction with the distribution of tickets to the children of already-residing MLAs and MPs in the upcoming assembly elections. As a result, the BJP’s initial list will get pushed back by one or two days. In the meantime, the state leaders will once again deliberate on choosing new candidates for a certain number of seats. Here is a list of politicians who are eager to receive tickets for their children.

B S Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa informed the higher authorities in the BJP that his son BY Vijayendra will undoubtedly contest from the Shikaripura constituency. Later, Yediyurappa had a secret conversation with BJP National President JP Nadda at Nadda’s residence, after which he jetted off to Bengaluru for reasons unknown.

KS Eshwarappa

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa is vying for a ticket for his son KE Kantesh. He wants Kantesh to contest from Shimoga.

MTB Nagaraj

BJP leader MTB Nagaraj has also asked for a ticket for his son Neetish Purushottama to stand in the assembly elections from Hoskote.

Govind Karjol

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has also urged the high command to give his son, Umesh Karjol a ticket so that he can contest from Mudhol. Govind has further urged the higher authorities to give his second son and a BJP aspirant, Gopal Karjol a ticket for contesting from the Nagathan constituency.

V Somanna

BJP leader and Housing Minister Somanna has also demanded that his son Arun Somanna be given a ticket so that he can stand for the Gubbi Assembly Constituency.

Umesh Katti

Discussions are doing the rounds that late BJP member Umesh Katti’s family might also be given a ticket for his son Nikhil Katti to contest from Hukkeri. If not Nikhil, then the ticket might be received by Umesh’s brother Ramesh Katti.

Anand Mamani

Apart from these, there have been talks regarding one politician’s wife getting the contesting ticket. Anand Mamani, the deputy speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly, breathed his last on October 23 after suffering from a liver-related disease. It is thus being consulted whether tickets for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be given to Anand’s wife Ratna Mamani, for her to contest from Savadatti.

