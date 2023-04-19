Karnataka Elections: Meet Darshan Dhruvanarayan, The Congress Candidate From Nanjangud

Ahead of the last day of filing nominations in Karnataka, it was a busy day on Monday for candidates in the Mysuru district. The district registered a total of 51 nominations for 11 constituencies. Most candidates chose April 17 to submit their nominations at the respective offices of the Returning Officer as they believed the day was “auspicious". Congress fielded candidate Darshan Dhruvanarayan also filed his nomination for the Nanjangud constituency.

Advertisement

Before filing his nomination, Darshan Dhruvanarayan paid homage to his parents, the late KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan and the late Veena Dhruvanaryan. They both were laid to rest at Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar district. R Dhruvanaryan died due to a heart attack on March 11 and his wife breathed her last at a private hospital in the city on April 7.

R Dhruvanaryan was supposed to contest from the Nanjangud assembly seat. Congress leader and former PWD minister Dr HC Mahadevappa was also a ticket aspirant from the same constituency and had been identified as part of Siddaramaiah’s faction, while Dhruvanarayana with DK Shivakumar.

Let’s know a little more about Darshan Dhruvanarayan, who is contesting from Nanjangud.

Darshan is said to be soft-spoken just like his father. He completed his LLB in London and is practising as a lawyer in Bengaluru. He has marked his attendance in various political programs and joined politics after his father’s death.

Dhruvanarayana’s supporters urged the party for a ticket to his son, Darshan. They had also appealed to DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and ticket aspirant Mahadevappa in this regard. On humanitarian grounds, Mahadevappa withdraw his candidature and decided to support Darshan for the polls. Along with him Janata Dal (Secular) withdrew Mahadevappa’s candidature from the Nanjangud and extended its support to Darshan.

Advertisement

But the question that now arises is will Darshan win the Nanjangud seat in the Assembly Polls?

In 2018, Harshavardhan B of BJP won the seat by defeating Congress leader Kalale N Keshavamurthy with a margin of 12,479 votes. BJP has again fielded Harshavardhan B for the polls.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of the votes will be on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here