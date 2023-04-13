Karnataka Elections: Meet V Somanna, The BJP Candidate Against Siddaramiah in Varuna

With the assembly elections in Karnataka less than a month away, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its two lists after multiple rounds of meetings. The party fielded 52 new faces in the May 10 elections and 76 are from OBCs/SC/ST communities. After the list was released, the party saw one of the big resignations over the ticket issue and protests by supporters of several leaders who missed the bus. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to watch the Varuna constituency as BJP has fielded the state housing minister V Somanna — a sitting MLA from Govindaraja Nagar in Bengaluru — against the former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Here is all you need to know about V Somanna who will be standing against Siddaramaiah:

Veeranna Somanna is one of the veteran politicians in the state, born on July 20, 1951, at Doddamaralavadi village in Kanakapura Taluk of Ramanagara district, Karnataka. His late father’s name is Veeranna and his mother’s name is Kempamma. He is married to Shailaja and has three children.

Early Political career

V Somanna completed his education at VV Pura Evening College of Arts and Commerce in 1974. He was also the leader of the student body during his college days. In 1983, he stepped into politics after he was elected as a Member of Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika. He worked graciously there as a member and Chairman of various standing committees.

Five-time MLA and two-time minister:

V Sommanna is served five MLAs and two times as a member of the Legislative Assembly of the state. He was first elected as the MLA from Janata Dal in 1994 and then severed as Prison and Urban Development Minister in 1996 during the Congress-led government. He was then elected as MLA from Govindarajanagar. During the reign of BS Yeddyurappa, he was the state’s Horticulture and Sericulture minister. In Basavaraj Bommai’s led government he has two ministries under him - Housing Ministry and Infrastructure and Development Ministry.

V Somanna’s Political Timeline

1983 - 1987: Elected as a Member of Bangalore Mahanagara Palika

1994: MLA from Binnipet on Janata Dal

1996 - 1999: Minister of Prisons, Minister for Bengaluru Urban Development

1999: Elected as an independent candidate from Binnipet

2004: Elected for the third time on a Congress ticket

2008: Elected from Govindarajanagar on a Congress ticket

2009: Minister of Muzrai Government in Karnataka

2010 - 2018: Elected Member of Karnataka Legislative Council

2010: Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Government of Karnataka

2018–present: Elected for the second time on a BJP ticket

2019 - 2020: Karnataka Minister of Horticulture and Sericulture

2021–present: Karnataka Minister of Housing and Minister of Infrastructure and Development

