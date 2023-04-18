Karnataka's Farmer-MLA MTB Nagaraj Declares Assets Worth Rs 1,609 Crore | Details Inside

Karnataka is gearing up for its Assembly elections scheduled for May 10. Candidates of various political parties have been filing nominations and affidavits of their net worth. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Minister of Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration N Nagaraj aka MTB Nagaraj has grabbed the headlines because of the massive wealth he declared. He announced his candidature from the Hosakote Assembly seat in Bengaluru on Monday. He disclosed assets totalling Rs 1,609 crore, which showed that his wealth has increased by Rs 390 crore from 2020.

Several candidates have assets worth more than Rs 50 crore. While former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s assets are worth more than Rs 181 crore, and the assets of his actor son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are worth more than Rs 76 crore. Minister Munirathna Naidu, who is contesting from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, has declared assets worth Rs 293 crore.

However, it is reported that Nagaraj is a farmer and a businessman, whereas his wife, M Shantakumar, is a homemaker. He declared that the value of his movable assets is Rs 536 crore, while his immovable assets are worth Rs 1073 crore.

When he submitted his nomination for the Vidhan Parishad elections in 2020, he and his wife together listed assets totalling Rs 1,220 crore. This indicates that his net worth increased by about Rs 390 crore during the last three years. He has stated that he has a liability of Rs 98 crores. MTB Nagaraj declared that his source of income is agriculture, his paternal estate and business.

In his election declarations, MTB Nagaraj claims to have Rs 64,89,302 in cash and his wife has Rs 34,29,445 in cash. They have fixed deposits worth Rs 33,08,01,765 and in savings accounts have Rs 20,12,31,011. His wife owns fixed deposits totalling Rs 19,95,000 and Rs 6,16,47,987.

In 2018, MTB Nagaraj won the Karnataka Assembly Elections from the Hosakote seat. He quit Congress the very next year. Later, he lost to an independent candidate, Sharath Gowda in the by-polls. Nagaraj joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020. This time, the two will be contesting against each other yet again.

