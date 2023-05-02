Mulbagal Dosa Finds A Mention In PM Modi’s Speech In Kolar

Prime Minister Narendr Modi is on a three-day tour of Karnataka, which started on Sunday, to address several rallies and hold road shows as the campaigning for the May 10 Assembly election is entering the last phase. He addressed three public meetings on Sunday in Kolar, ChannaPatna and Belur. He also held a road show in Mysuru the same day.

At his rally in Kolar, PM Modi started his speech with a few words in Kannada. He drew the attention of the people by saying in Kannada, “My greetings to the people of the land of gold". He spoke about various initiatives that the BJP’s ‘double engine’ government has taken in the state.

While it is common for religious and holy places or places of cultural importance to find mention in political speeches, PM Modi instead took a different route and mentioned the famous Mulbagal Dosa from Kolar.

While touching upon progress in the construction of Bengaluru and Chennai expressway, in his speech he mentioned how it would work wonders for connectivity with other states.

He said that the BJP government had brought about good connectivity in the state. “The initiatives of the BJP’s double engine government for better connectivity have taken your Mulbagal Dosa to distant regions," he said. He pointed out that the same flavoured dosa is now available at different places in the country.

PM Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress had promised to establish the Direct Income Support Scheme for farmers in its 2004 election but had failed to do so. The promise was repeated in the 2009 election manifesto, but was never implemented. The Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Programme, under which thousands of farmers are receiving regular income through their bank accounts, was implemented by the BJP when it came to power in 2014, he noted.

The prime minister also urged people to support the BJP, claiming that the party’s double-engine administration will advance several development initiatives and position Karnataka as the nation’s leader in such initiatives. Other speakers at the event included MP Muniswamy, P.C. Mohan, health minister Sudhakar, and former union minister Sadananda Gowda.

On Tuesday PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Chitradurga and held a road show covering three constituencies in Kalaburagi district. PM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Dakshina Kannada in the state on Wednesday, according to the district unit of BJP.

Polling for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

