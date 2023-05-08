Karnataka Elections: Officials Ride Bullock Carts To Encourage Voters To Vote On Election Day

The Karnataka Elections are knocking on the doors. Political leaders have started their campaigns for over a week now. They have been touring the state, and making promises to the electorates to win their hearts. Several strategies are also being implemented to increase the vote count. As per the Election Commission, the voting percentage should be a minimum of 75 per cent. Now, to increase the vote count, officials are riding an elaborately decorated bullock cart.

The district administration, as well as the sweep team, have organised a political rally at the village by decorating bullock wheels. As per the message imparted by the politicians, all the voters were requested to cast their votes on May 10. Such bullock cart processions were also witnessed in Kamalapur taluk’s Jeevanagi village. In Jeevanagi, over 20 bullock carts were arranged.

Stuffed with mangoes, coconuts, and bamboo leaves, these bullock carts were decorated quite ostensibly to attract the attention of the general public. Officials rode these rural carts as they visited from door to door, spreading awareness about the importance of voting. They also gave a speech to the villagers, urging them to cast their votes.

The officials appealed to the residents that voting is everyone’s right, and they should follow the practice as responsible citizens. The political members further urged the villagers to vote according to their preferences, someone whom they deem to be suitable. Numerous organisations and other members of the public forum have also joined hands in this unique bullock cart voting strategy.

Not long ago, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate, Dr Y Chinappa Chikkahagade took the masses by surprise after he arrived at the Anekal assembly constituency, mounted on an artificial elephant. He came to file his nomination papers. The BSP party emblem was attached to the elephant’s body.

Similarly, another candidate from the Kolar district’s Malur assembly constituency arrived at the Election Commission headquarters unusually. As a non-party candidate, 60-year-old Narayanamma submitted her nomination papers riding on a bullock cart. The election results will be out on May 13.

