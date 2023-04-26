Karnataka Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Tries Her Hand At Making Dosa In Mysuru

On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a break from her hectic election campaigning in Karnataka to learn the fundamentals of preparing dosas in a local restaurant. She proceeded to the Mylari Hotel, one of the oldest eateries in Mysuru, for breakfast accompanied by Congress state chairman DK Shivakumar, party general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, as well as a few other party members.

Priyanka stated that she would like to learn the secrets of creating dosa after eating idli and dosa. The proprietor of the restaurant was more than happy to oblige and took her to the kitchen.

Advertisement

She was successful in spreading the batter onto the tawa to make a set of dosas, but at least two of them ended up being burned since she didn’t flip them quickly enough, which caused the others to erupt in laughter. Priyanka later obliged the restaurant owner and his family with a selfie.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is campaigning in Karnataka currently ahead of state Assembly elections on May 10, spoke at a public meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday. Addressing the people, Priyanka said that her grandmother Indira Gandhi had never broken the trust of the people of the nation. She also said that it was only because of the work done by leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi that the people put their trust in her.

Additionally, she also lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the Congress was trying to “dig his grave". “What kind of statement is this? Every Indian citizen would want the Prime Minister to be in good health," she said.

Advertisement

“The leadership in Karnataka is corrupt, and it has done little to help the populace. We favour a democratic system of government. The BJP accomplished nothing for the people of Karnataka, " she added.

Read all the Latest News here