Karnataka Elections: Ramesh Jarkiholi Manages To Get Tickets For Himself And Family Members

Four names from the Jarkiholis and the Kattis, two of the most influential families in the Belagavi district, have been announced as candidates by the BJP for all 18 Assembly seats in the Belagavi district. This has raised concerns about whether the top BJP leadership was compelled to give in to the demands of these families, who have dominated the political scene in the Kittur Karnataka region.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has been able to get tickets for nearly all of his family members for seats in Belgaum. There were three factions in Belgaum BJP namely Prabhakar Kore, Laxman Savadi and Ramesh Jarkiholi. Kore and the Savadi faction united against Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Minister Shashikala Jolle was said to be in Laxman Savadi’s faction, but according to sources she has maintained a distance from Savadi after he missed the party ticket. Jarkiholi’s relatives got tickets in Belgaum Rural, Athani and Ramadurga while Prabhakar Kore missed the ticket. Apart from that, Ramesh got the ticket from Gokak while his brother has been fielded from Arabavi. A senior BJP leader said that there was no consideration of other candidates for these two constituencies.

Advertisement

Ramesh not only secured tickets for himself and his brother but also succeeded in getting the ticket for his followers Srimant Patil and Mahesh Kumathalli, even at the cost of losing the support of veteran leader Laxman Savadi.

The 2020 sleaze CD scandal and Ramesh Jarkiholi’s alleged participation in a plot to unseat the official BJP candidate in the Legislative Council elections do not appear to have diminished his chances of securing ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections, and the BJP high command continues to value his influence. Earlier, there were reports that the high command had asked Ramesh to not contest from Gokak but it turned out to be a rumour once BJP published its first list of candidates.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here