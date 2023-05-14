Who Will be Karnataka Chief Minister? Congress President Kharge Has the Answer

Who will become the chief minister of Karnataka? The million-dollar question has remained unanswered so far as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) gave the power to decide the CM to party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

While the first meeting of the CLP was taking place in Bengaluru on Sunday, supporters of both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah- the frontrunners for the CM post- were raising slogans in support of their leaders.

However, the CLP, at least for now, avoided the catch-22 situation where it had to pick one leader over the other and authorised Kharge to take the call.

Advertisement

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the two faces of the Karnataka Congress who led their party to an astounding victory. Kharge has now the mountainous task to reward the leaders but it appears to be a no-win scenario.

Here are the latest updates on the saga unfolding after Congress’ victory in Karnataka: