Karnataka Elections: Ron MLA Kalakappa Bandi In Tussle With Wife And Brother For BJP Ticket

The political arena is all set for battle in poll-bound Karnataka, and so are ticket aspirants. While the JD(S) and Congress have released lists of candidates, the ruling BJP is yet to do it. However, in the Ron Assembly constituency in the Gadag district of the state, the battle for tickets from the saffron party has taken an unconventional turn as three members of the same family are competing for it.

Sitting BJP MLA Kalakappa Bandi is up against a fierce fight from his wife and brother. While his brother Sidappa has already confirmed his candidature, his wife Samyukta is attempting to secure a ticket with the help of her followers. Sidappa has said that he worked for his elder brother for 20 years but has been left disappointed by his inefficiency in helping the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it was Nargund MLA CC Patil who saw to the needs of the people of Ron constituency, he said. Sidappa added that he has been an RSS worker and hence party leaders have shown their support to him and have assured him of their help in procuring a ticket.

Samyukta, on the other hand, has said that after supporting her husband in the polls for the last 4 years, she has now sought her husband’s permission to contest in the upcoming elections from the Rona constituency. She said that her husband agreed wholeheartedly when she told him that she wanted to use her post-graduate degree in political science to prove herself and to work towards the upliftment of women. She also said that she wanted to prove herself as she was a member of the family of Kittur Channamma.

However, many have called this contest between the three a ploy to retain the ticket within the family, which both Sidappa and Samyukta have denied. Kalakappa has not commented on the issue as of yet.

