Karnataka Elections: State Congress President DK Shivakumar Has Assets Worth Rs 1,214 Crore

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar filed his nomination on Monday from the Kanakpura constituency. He has also revealed his assets in detail. The total value of the Congress leader’s possession of movable and immovable assets is said to be worth Rs 1,214 crore, while his wife Usha Shivakumar assets sum up to Rs 153.3 crore and the property of the undivided family is Rs 61 crore. Shivakumar also showed that his total debt is Rs 226 crore. DK Sivakumar showed that his family’s income is coming from farming, rent and shares in various companies, and businesses.

Advertisement

Here is detailed information about the Congress leader and his family’s assets including gold, a watch, property and many more.

DK Shivakumar has Rs 244.93 crore under his name while Rs 20.3 crore and Rs 12.99 crore are under his wife and son, Aakash’s name, respectively.

He also owns immovable property worth Rs 970 crore while Rs 113.38 crore of immovable property is under his wife’s name and Rs 54.33 is under his son’s name.

The Kanakpura Congress candidate also showed that he has a loan of Rs 226 crore under his name in addition to that Rs 34 crore loan is under his wife’s name. The total net worth of DK Shivakumar is Rs 1,214 crore. Rs 133 crore worth of property is under the name of his wife. The entire family’s total assets are said to be worth Rs 1,414 crore. The total assets of Rs 66 crore are shown under Shivakumar’s son.

Advertisement

The leader also included his Hublot and Rolex Watch which are worth Rs 23 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively.

DK Shivakumar owns 2.184 kg gold, 12.6 kg silver, 1.066 kg gold jewellery, 324 gm diamond, 24 gm rubies, 195 gm diamond, and 87 gm ruby. He also mentioned that his wife has 2,600 kg of gold and 20 kg of silver under her name. The family has 1 kg gold and 10 kg silver. His son has 675 gm of gold while his daughter has 1 kg of gold. The family has undivided gold and silver of 10kg and 1 kg.

Advertisement

The Congress leader showed that his annual income is Rs 14.24 crore while his wife’s annual income is said to be Rs 1.9 crore.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Monday reserved its verdict in a plea filed by DK Shivakumar in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him. An FIR was registered against the leader on October 3, 2020, which alleged that his properties and wealth increased disproportionately from 2013 to 2018.

Advertisement

Karnataka is gearing up for the assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of the votes will begin on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here