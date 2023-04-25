Karnataka Elections: Tahsildar NJ Nagaraj Held For Hoarding Illegal Property

The Karnataka Assembly Elections will take place on May 10 but the campaigning has begun with all the fervour. Amid the ongoing preparations in poll-bound Karnataka, the Lokayukta police raided several residences in the state, including Bengaluru on Monday, April 24. During the raid, the police discovered a huge amount of illegal immovable property in the name of politician NJ Nagaraj, tahsildar of Holalkere taluk in Chitradurga district.

The illicit properties found in the name of NJ Nagaraj include a house worth Rs 75 lakh in Shikaripura Town of Channakesava Nagar, another residence in Nimbapur worth Rs 25 lakh, a plot of land worth Rs 9.75 lakh in Nuggehalli of Channagiri Taluk. Apart from that, gold and other ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh were also recovered along with a Duster car priced at Rs 12 lakh and A Honda car.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged against NJ Nagaraj for allegedly possessing illegal property. Following the orders of the authorities and taking the complaint into account, the Lokayukta police started an investigation, probing the matter. An FIR had been lodged against the tehsildar at the Davanagere Lokayukta office. A notice has also been issued, urging NJ Nagaraj to show the source of income for the properties under his name.

During the raid, it was also found that NJ Nagaraj invested huge sums of money in expensive assets as well as in real estate and insurance policies. The police personnel seized the passports of the politician and also those of his family members. Currently, the investigation is ongoing to churn out more information about NJ Nagaraj.

According to the Deccan Herald, searches were conducted in about seven locations. The other name that has popped up in the raid searches is Gangadharaiah K L, a resident of Satyanarayana Layout in JC Nagar of Mahalakshmi Layout. The police discovered that he owned five acres of agricultural land in Nelamangala that is worth roughly Rs 1.5 crore.

The 1,431 grams of gold jewellery, 8.7 kilogram of silver items, and a few diamonds that were found by the officials are all estimated to be worth 73 lakh rupees. Along with the foreign currency, Rs 1.47 crore in cash and USD 10,298 in addition to 1,180 UAE dirhams and 35 Egyptian pounds were also recovered from three different sites.

