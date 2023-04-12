Karnataka Elections: Villagers In Sullia To Boycott Polls Over Non-construction Of Bridge

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, some villages in the Sullia constituency have been left disgruntled with the inefficiency of their MLA. S Angara, who is a six-time MLA from Sullia, represents the constituency and people have decided to boycott the upcoming elections if S Angara is given a ticket again.

Due to the absence of a bridge over a watercourse in Aranthodu village, Sullia taluk, the people of Aramanegaya and neighbouring villages have made up their minds to abstain from voting in the upcoming local elections. The town has been requesting a bridge for more than 30 years and six-time MLA and minister S Angara has done nothing to solve the issue.

The only way to cross the rivulet is the current wooden bridge, which frequently gets broken during the monsoon season. Villagers are consequently required to take a different path to access the town, which lies five kilometres away. This alternate route is expanded to 15 kilometres during the wet season, which is inconvenient for both locals and students who are in school or attending college.

The safety of the current wooden bridge is a particular concern for parents of young children. The absence of a bridge has also hampered the development of crucial infrastructure in the region, leaving the villagers’ conditions in a pitiful state.

Villagers are going door to door and distributing posters and banners demanding a total boycott of elections unless their demands are met. The people claim that despite filing memorandums for a bridge for several years, the political authorities have been unable to fulfil the demand.

After the BJP released its first list of candidates, it has come to the fore that S Angara has been denied a ticket this time and Bhagirathi Murulya has been chosen as the candidate from Sullia. With this change in candidacy, it remains to be seen if the villagers in the constituency will continue with their boycott.

