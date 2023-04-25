Karnataka Elections: What Teary-eyed HD Deve Gowda Asked Madhugiri Voters To Do

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda, who was discharged from the hospital recently, broke down at JD(S) convention held at Tumkuru in Madhugiri district, Karnataka on Monday. Speaking at the convention, HD Deve Gowda stated that he is not going to relive the past. He even attacked his detractor and Congress candidate KN Rajanna in Madhugiri and said that he wanted to see tears in Rajanna’s eyes. He also emotionally told the supporters to make their party candidates win this assembly election and allow him to wipe his tears.

The veteran leader stated that he now has knee pain and difficulty standing up. “I have given reservations to Muslims, Gollas, Dalits. Now I have knee pain, it is difficult to stand up. However, a young man from the Golla community brought a sheep and put it on his shoulders. I still have the strength to bear that weight," he added.

He also added that he wants the people of Madhugiri to elect Veerabhadraiah with a margin of 15,000 votes, in this election.

This is not the first time when the Gowda family turned emotional in public. Earlier in 2019, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy turned emotional, repenting that the people of Mandya deserted him by defeating his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Lok Sabha election this year. During a public meeting at Kikkeri village in Mandya district Kumaraswamy turned emotional and stated, “The people of Mandya have deserted me. I never wanted my son to contest the election but because of your insistence I fielded him."

Before that HD Gowda had tears when he officially announced the candidature of his grandson Prajwal Revanna from Hassan, the constituency he has nurtured for decades. Gowda fought hard to hold his tears as he remembered his early days in politics and announced that he was vacating the seat forever.

In 2020, Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a jibe at Kumaraswamy and stated that crying is in the culture of the HD Deve Gowda family. “They cry in happiness and in sorrow. They cry to impress and make people believe them. That is why HD Kumaraswamy’s tears have no value," he added.

Coming back to the Madhugiri district, the regional political party has fielded Veerabhadraiah from the constituency. The candidate has said that if he comes to power, he will make sure that the footfall of tourists and more industries is set up in the district.

Karnataka Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held on May 10.

