The Karnataka Assembly elections are around the corner, and political parties are busy engaging voters in various constituencies. Apart from that, several announcements and decisions are being made by the state government ahead of the Assembly polls. Recently, Ajay Dharam Singh, the Congress MLA from the Javergi constituency, was interrupted by a resident of Sumabada village while he was addressing the public on Monday, March 20.

Singh inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Indira Gandhi Residential School in Sumbada village in his constituency on Monday evening. While the MLA was on the stage to address the public about the event, a farmer went near him and was seen asking grilling questions of him.

In the viral video, the farmer is seen asking Jewargi MLA what work Ajay and his father had done for the constituency over the years. When the farmer raised the question, Ajay was stunned and stopped his speech. The MLA couldn’t answer the farmer’s questions and stood there speechless. In minutes, party workers and organisers dragged the farmer down the stage and sent him out of the premises.

Singh then composed himself and delivered his speech at the event.

On Saturday, Congress announced the first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. In the list, former Chief Minister late Dharam Singh’s son Ajay Dharam Singh has been given tickets from Jevargi and Kalaburagi.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been fielded from his Varuna seat. According to the released list, Karnataka Congress Committee Chief DK Shivakumar will be contesting the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA of Kalaburagi Rural constituency Basavaraj Mattimadu encountered a similar incident in Narona village in his constituency. According to The Hans India, a woman complained that the village had no proper roads and drainage system and despite various complaints about the same, nothing had been done by the officials.

Reportedly, Mattimadu lost his cool and was enraged over a youth who was filming the scenario and threw the phone on the ground. The party members then guided Mattimadu on a way out from there.

