Karnataka Elections: Why No Brooms Or Fans Within 200 Meters Of Polling Booths

Voters in Karnataka will probably not see either a single broomstick or ceiling fan at polling booths on May 8 as the Election Commission has banned them. There are numerous constituencies in the state where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting under its election symbol broom. The Election Commission must therefore overcome the difficulty of concealing brooms on election day from the general public.

An election official stated that in accordance with election laws, any content or visuals depicting the logos of parties in a constituency should be kept concealed until voting is complete to prevent voter influence. This happened during the UP elections, Due to the Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) usage of an elephant as a symbol, all elephant effigies in the Uttar Pradesh elections were covered with clothing.

Bangalore City District Election Officer Tushar Girinath said that the Election Commission has decided to not allow brooms within 200 meters radius of any election booth. Furthermore, a non-party candidate has a ceiling fan as his election symbol and hence the EC has also instructed to dismantle any ceiling fans in the polling booths. Hence 48 hours before the polling, no brooms or ceiling fans will be allowed anywhere near the booths.

This action has been called ridiculous by the Aam Aadmi Party. Prakash Rathod, the AAP candidate from Pulakeshinagar, said that it is regrettable that the Election Commission would carry out such a childish act. The order of candidates and parties in the voting machines will change now that AAP has been given the status of a national party. The first row will be made up of the BJP, the Congress, and the JD(S), followed by AAP.

The AAP also finally released its election manifesto for Karnataka on Friday, promising quality education for all and universal free healthcare besides ensuring voters of dignified living.

