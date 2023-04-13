Karnataka Elections: Why The Gurmitkal Voter Wants Naganagowda Kandakur To Contest Polls

The 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka are now gaining momentum, with BJP, Congress and JD(S) releasing their list of candidates and leaving no stone unturned to put their best foot forward. Additionally, leaders are also venturing on state tours and overseeing whether the preparations are being conducted smoothly for them to win the elections. State officials have started to take their chance by contesting for the much-anticipated elections. In this much-awaited political contest, every effort is being made to win the hearts of the electorate.

The BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are currently making elaborate preparations for the elections. Speaking of the JD(S), they seem to be already one step ahead of the other political parties, releasing the list of candidates first. Although initially, the list was riddled with minor confusion, after some discussions it was later revised and re-announced. Among the 224 constituencies in the state of Karnataka, the Gurmitkal constituency has grown to prominence ahead of the upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Naganagowda Kandakur is one of the most influential leaders of the JD(S). He was elected as the MLA of the Gurmitkal constituency in 2018. There have been discussions among the JD(S) party stalwarts that Naganagowda Kandakur’s son Sharanagowda Kandakuru should receive the ticket in the upcoming Karnataka elections. Because of his old age, Naganagowda has himself requested the party leaders to give a ticket to his son.

But interestingly, the Gurmitkal voters wished for Naganagowda Kandakur to contest elections, instead of his son. Naganagowda had already won the hearts of voters last year, which enabled him to run for the elections this time too. Naganagowda has been an active participant in the betterment of the people in the Gurmitkal constituency. An agriculturist, the JD(S) party leader was engaged in numerous philanthropic activities. Because of his social service work, the JD(S) chief decided to give him the party ticket and not his son.

Long after graduating from the KCD College in Dharwad, Naganagowda forayed into politics, establishing trust in the hearts of the voters in a short span. In 2018, he defeated Congress leader Baburao Chinchansur by 24480 votes, being elected as a candidate in the Janata Dal. In 2018 itself, Naganagowda listed his property details which included 9,00,000 in cash, 25,000 in LIC or other insurance policies, vehicles worth Rs 18 lakh, agricultural land amounting to 6,40,000 lakh, commercial buildings of Rs 31,95,000 lakh and residentials with an amount over 26 lakh.

Read all the Latest News here