Karnataka Elections: Wives Of Two Heavyweights File Nominations From Chickpet

The Indian National Congress has not released its entire list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The party is yet to announce the name of the ticket holder from the Chickpet constituency and yet ticket aspirants are already filing their nomination papers even before the decision has been taken. Former Bengaluru mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun filed her nomination papers on Thursday in the hopes of receiving the Congress party’s ticket to run from the Chickpet constituency.

Yusuf Sharif, often referred to as KGF Babu, a resident of KGF who founded a Gujiri business in Bengaluru and grew it to a firm worth crore has put his wife Shazia Tarun on the ballot as an independent candidate from the same constituency. Shazia filed her nomination papers on Thursday as well along with Gagambike Mallikarjun.

“I have not rebelled against the Congress," said Gangambike after presenting the first set of nomination papers in Bengaluru. “I am certain I will get the ticket. The High Command’s decision is binding on me. I worked hard to develop Chickpet while I was mayor." When asked by reporters what she would do if the party chose a different candidate, she responded that she would talk to the local leaders and make a decision. She said, “People are pressuring me to run this time, so I’ve decided to file a nomination."

KGF Babu also said that he was fine with Gagambike getting a ticket from Congress as his wife Shazia was running as an independent candidate. KGF Babu, who was recently expelled from the Congress party, ran against another candidate for the Bengaluru MLC position less than two years ago and lost. The BJP claimed that he owned assets worth twice as much as the Rs 1,743 crore he had previously disclosed. Despite the Congress party’s assurance that he would have the opportunity to run from Chikkapet this time, he was excluded due to disagreements with the activists.

