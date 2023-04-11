Karnataka Elections: Yediyurappa Returns From Delhi As BJP Candidates List Delayed Again

With the Congress and JD(S) having already released lists of its candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, people have been waiting for the BJP to do the same. The saffron party was supposed to release its first list of candidates on April 10, but the list has been delayed yet again. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa left Delhi late Monday without having decided on the final list of candidates for the May 10 elections. He had been in Delhi for discussions to finalise tickets.

Advertisement

The BJP held several meetings over three days, and the first list was supposed to be released on Monday. It aspires to maintain control in Karnataka but it must contend with intra-party conflicts that could compromise its effectiveness. Yediyurappa and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived in Delhi on Friday for discussions to choose the candidates. Yediyurappa’s return to Bengaluru without the list of candidates led to rumours that he was dissatisfied with the party.

Yediyurappa, who arrived at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport from Delhi, spoke to the media and clarified that there will be no change in the discussed list, however, it will be released in a day or two. He added that he was sure that BJP would form the government yet again with a clear majority.

However, some sources have indicated that the BJP high command had instructed CM Bommai to survey thirty to forty constituencies, which was carried out by three separate organisations. The final tickets will reportedly be finalised based on this list.

Advertisement

There were rumours that Yediyurappa’s abrupt departure from Delhi was a sign that the BJP heavyweight was dissatisfied with the candidate selection process. But Yediyurappa’s departure was forced by a personal emergency, according to CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Read all the Latest News here