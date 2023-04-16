Karnataka Govt’s Kashi Yatra Cancelled as Poll Code Comes into Force

The Karnataka government has cancelled its flagship pilgrimage programme to Varanasi and Ayodhya under the ‘Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan’ scheme, in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect ahead of the May 10 assembly election.

The pilgrimage was scheduled to commence in two batches on April 14 and 28, which has been cancelled following Election Commission’s direction, Karnataka Religious Endowment department which organises the event said in a statement.

The Election Commission in its letter on April 14 directed to stop the booking immediately in view of the MCC coming into effect from March 29, the statement read.

“It is hereby informed that the Election Commission has not granted permission to the tour programme due to which it has cancelled," the department said.

