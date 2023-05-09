Karnataka: In Siddaramaiah’s Badami, Many Find Him ‘Inaccessible’; Drinking Water, Roads Major Bumps

Badami in northern Karnataka is known for its historical monuments such rock cave temples and Pattadakal, a UNESCO World heritage site built during the Chalukya dynasty. The constituency was represented by former chief minister Siddaramaiah in the last assembly elections.

The tourism industry and locals find the sector needs to be further developed. Istaling Sirsi, a resident and social activist, says road connectivity is a major issue. “Even between these monuments there are no proper bus connectivity. They should create a tourist hub and provide facilities. The rail connectivity should also be increased. There should be more trains from Bijapur to Badami, Badami to Hospet. We need local Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation transportation also," Sirsi said.

Echoing similar views, T Nagesh, General Manager of Badami Heritage Resort, said tourists complain of lack of facilities while reaching Badami. They don’t expect services of a five-star, but they will at least need clean hotels and food. “There are no buses to go from one heritage monument to the other," Nagesh said.

With a high-profile MLA like Siddaramaiah representing Badami, the expectations were also high. Congress says the leader has brought in nearly Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects to the constituency, mainly, drinking water, a tourist plaza, a new hotel and many degree and PU colleges including an education hub. The opposition, however, says no development has been done for the locals in the constituency.

In Badami, the fight for this assembly election is among Congress’s Bhimasena Chimmanakatti, BJP’s Shantha Gowda Patil and JD-S’ Hanumanthappa B. Mavinamarad.

Chimmanakatti praised Siddaramaiah and said he brought in the drinking water facility in Kerur and 18 other villages, started a tourism plaza worth Rs 60 crore and a five-star hotel. These are all in the construction stages," he said. Siddaramaiah wants to open more industries in the constituency especially the textile, with the large number of weaver population in the constituency.

JD-S’ Hanumanthappa B Mavinamarad elaborated on the problems the constituency is facing at present. “Drinking water and housing are major problems. The weavers are facing a huge issue…" he said.

Meanwhile, Shantha Gowda Patil from the BJP candidate accused Sidharamaiah of “simply lying" about development in the constituency. “If anyone looks, you can see that nothing much has been done. They are just simply lying. He realised that if he stands here, he will lose. That is why, he left the constituency," Patil said.

Amid allegations that Siddaramaiah is not “accessible" and does not visit his constituency frequently, Congress leaders have stated being the opposition leader, the former CM has to keep an eye on the entire state. Due to his age, he was not able to travel to Badami often so he decided to contest from Varuna this election.

When News18 visited Badami, basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets were seen missing in some areas. Even the weaver community, who constitutes a large part of the population, says after toiling for the entire day they just earn around Rs 300 a day.

A weaver, Sreedevi, says, “The rates of the thread and silk are very expensive. Just like they give special packages to farmers, the government should also give us something. Farmers go in the morning, they will come back in the evening and their work is done. But for us, we will have to start work by 7 am and work till 9 pm and so on."

Amid criticism, there are those who believe Siddaramaiah has done good work in the constituency.

“He has done good work. He started degree colleges and provided with drinking water," said resident Shankarappa Belligere.

Another, Lakshman, said Siddaramaiah has made some roads, and started a drinking water project in one area.

“There has been a lot of development after Siddaramaiah came. In canals, there is water… He has helped farmers a lot," said Tippanna, a farmer.

