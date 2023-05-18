No Rotation, Shivakumar 'Sacrifices' CM Post: In Latest Photo, Karnataka's 'Winning Team' is All Smiles

Gearing up for May 20’s swearing-in ceremony, an elated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was captured on camera lifting hands of Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and his to-be deputy DK Shivakumar.

While grand old party leader Randeep Surjewala captioned the photo “The winning team! #Karnataka", the picture was shared on multiple handles of the Congress party.

“Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas," Kharge tweeted while sharing the same photo.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the chief minister will be for five years, and there will be no rotation of power. Sources had earlier in the day quoted DK Shivakumar as telling Kharge that he will “sacrifice" for the sake of the party and the Gandhis.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has written to all legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen’s Road at 7 pm.

Sources close to Shivakumar said he decided to make the “sacrifice" and agreed to be deputy chief minister in the interest of the party.

The party leadership has also decided to have around 20-25 new ministers, sources said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar also held a breakfast meeting with Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal and Surjewala, together.

Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress’ chief ministerial pick in Karnataka with both the hopefuls presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted that an outcome is likely within a day or two.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramiah had been camping in Delhi and held several rounds of deliberations with the party top brass.

Sources said Shivakumar finally agreed to be deputy CM after holding late night parleys with Venugopal and Surjewala. Surjewala and Venugopal had met Kharge and held detailed discussions on Wednesday evening.

Siddaramaiah, 75, was Karnataka CM from 2012 to 2018. Shivakumar, 61, has been a minister in the state and is currently the Karnataka Congress chief.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)